Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Kazakhstan uprising complicates Putin's Ukraine calculus

Zachary Basu

Russian troops boarding a military aircraft in Moscow on their way to Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian paratroopers descended on Kazakhstan's largest city Thursday to help quell the largest uprising in the history of the former Soviet republic — with potential strategic implications for Russia's plans in Ukraine.

Why it matters: The first-ever collective intervention by the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) complicates Putin's strategic focus for early 2022, when Russia's military threats against Ukraine were expected to reach an inflection point.

The latest: Violent clashes between security forces and armed protesters in Kazakhstan continued Thursday, as an initial 2,500 soldiers from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan arrived for a "limited" operation to restore peace.

  • Meanwhile, high-level security talks between U.S. and Russian officials are set to begin Jan. 10 in Geneva, followed by a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Jan. 12 and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Jan. 13.
  • Putin's aims are either to extract concessions on NATO expansion, or potentially to invade Ukraine and reverse its Western drift by force.

Between the lines: Experts say Russia's limited deployment of troops to Kazakhstan is unlikely to affect military planning on the Ukraine border, where Moscow is expected to maintain a strong force posture throughout next week's negotiations.

  • It's a strategic "bandwidth" issue, rather than a logistical one, says Max Bergmann, a European security expert at the Center for American Progress.
  • An enduring political and security crisis in Kazakhstan — Russia's top military ally, the largest economy in Central Asia, and a strategic "buffer" state in the region — would require significant Kremlin attention.
  • In that context, a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, which would be all-consuming and trigger a massive economic response from the West, could be too much for Putin to take on.

What they're saying: "For Russia, this is an exceptionally delicate mission," says Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. "Russia has essentially intervened in a domestic crisis in a major neighboring country where people do not welcome foreign interference and where Russia’s own population, by a margin of 2 to 1, do not see a need to intervene militarily,"

Yes, but: The CSTO intervention in Kazakhstan, if successful, may present an opportunity for Putin to project strength and restore Russian influence over a neighbor that also has ties to China.

  • As in Belarus, where embattled dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko has become entirely reliant on Moscow, Putin could "turn a crisis into an opportunity," Trenin tells Axios.

The bottom line: All that said, instability on his doorstep is the last thing Putin needs ahead of next week's negotiations.

Zachary Basu
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Blinken warns Russia: No progress with "gun pointed at Ukraine's head"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and Germany's top diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia ahead of high-level security talks in Europe next week, pledging "massive" economic consequences if Vladimir Putin proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: With Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border and questions swirling about how far Germany is prepared to go to deter Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a united front at their first press conference together in Washington.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
9 hours ago - World

Russia-led alliance sends forces to Kazakhstan as unrest intensifies

A burnt bus is seen by the Almaty mayor's office. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

A Russia-led military alliance said Thursday it was sending forces to Kazakhstan to help quell the deadly unrest rocking the Central Asian country.

The big picture: Dozens of people, including protesters and police officers, have been killed in more than four days of unrest over what started as outrage over fuel price hikes and has since escalated into some of the worst street violence in Kazakhstan since the former Soviet country's independence in 1991, AP reports.

Sophia Cai
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel, Senate “out of sync” on election reform

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (left) sits with colleagues during a meeting of the Jan. 6 select committee. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee and the U.S. Senate are on a potential collision course over reforms to the Electoral Count Act — a law from 1887 that President Trump tried to commandeer a year ago to return himself to office.

Why it matters: A bipartisan group of senators is considering a variety of changes, yet the committee is weighing dozens of its own recommendations. A concern already echoed by several Democrats is that a quick fix to the act may undercut a more meaningful, long-term change.

