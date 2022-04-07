Skip to main content
2 hours ago - World

Russia admits to "significant" loss of troops in Ukraine

Ivana Saric

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov admitted during an interview with Sky News Thursday that Russia has suffered “significant losses of troops” during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: It's a rare concession by Russia that the invasion has not gone according to plan.

What they're saying: "We have significant losses of troops, and it's a huge tragedy for us," Peskov said.

  • Asked whether Russia is experiencing "humiliation" given the loss of troops, generals and equipment, Peskov pushed back. "No, it's a wrong understanding of what's going on," he said.

Be smart: Western estimates of Russian casualties vary widely due to the difficulties of getting precise on-the-ground intelligence.

