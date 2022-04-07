Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov admitted during an interview with Sky News Thursday that Russia has suffered “significant losses of troops” during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: It's a rare concession by Russia that the invasion has not gone according to plan.

What they're saying: "We have significant losses of troops, and it's a huge tragedy for us," Peskov said.

Asked whether Russia is experiencing "humiliation" given the loss of troops, generals and equipment, Peskov pushed back. "No, it's a wrong understanding of what's going on," he said.

Be smart: Western estimates of Russian casualties vary widely due to the difficulties of getting precise on-the-ground intelligence.