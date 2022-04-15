Russia threatens to increase bombings on Kyiv

Russia's Defense Ministry threatened on Friday to increase bombings on Kyiv if Ukraine attacks targets on Russian territory.

Why it matters: The threat comes after the ministry announced the sinking of the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet. Ukraine said it struck the ship with cruise missiles, while Russia claimed it sank in a storm while being towed for repairs after a fire broke out on board.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it bombed a military factory on the edge of Kyiv overnight.

What they're saying: "The number and scale of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian territory committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime," Russia's Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

The big picture: The United Nations Human Rights Council estimated Thursday that at least 1,964 civilians have been killed and 2,613 injured during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though it stressed that its estimates were probably considerably lower than the actual figures because ongoing fighting has delayed its documentation efforts

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the Human Rights Council said.

