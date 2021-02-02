Sign up for our daily briefing

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds

Dave Lawler, author of World

Receiving the vaccine, in Sochi. Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov\TASS via Getty Images

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated nearly 92% efficacy against symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and provided complete protection against severe cases, according to a peer-reviewed analysis of a large clinical trial published in the medical journal the Lancet. The vaccine also appears to be safe.

Why it matters: This is the strongest evidence to date that the Russian vaccine is one of several highly-effective options in the global mix. Russia is almost entirely dependent on Sputnik V to vaccinate its own population, and over a dozen other countries have purchased doses.

  • That number is likely to continue to rise, though Russia has thus far struggled to ramp up its manufacturing capacity.
  • Russia hopes to vaccinate 60% of its population by year's end, per WSJ.

Flashback: Vladimir Putin announced in August that the vaccine had been approved despite very limited data, and then in November the state-run Gamaleya Research Institute claimed it was 92% effective, without initially providing supporting data.

  • Both announcements were met with a great deal of international skepticism. But those doubts will be at least partially assuaged by the findings released on Tuesday.

Go deeper: The global line for coronavirus vaccines stretches back to 2023

Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: A longer, deadlier pandemic.
  2. Vaccine: Essential workers bumped back in COVID-19 vaccine line — Infectious-disease expert urges more vaccinations ahead of potential COVID "hurricane."
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown — Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants.
  6. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - World

Bushfire burns Perth Hills homes while Australian city is on lockdown

A local resident takes a picture of the bushfire and Perth city center on her phone on Tuesday. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

A massive uncontained bushfire has destroyed at least 30 homes in the Perth Hills, Western Australia, officials told the Australian Broadcasting corporation Tuesday.

Why it matters: Per state Premier Mark McGowan, "Right now WA is battling two different kinds of emergencies — a dangerous fire emergency and a COVID-19 lockdown emergency." He said there are "threats to lives and homes" from the wildfire.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
28 mins ago - Sports

Australian Open set to bring a slice of normalcy to the sports world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 2021 Australian Open, which begins Monday, will be the most normal sporting event the world has seen in nearly a year.

Driving the news: Up to 30,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the two-week event, Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said this weekend.

