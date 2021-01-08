Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Countries begin to line up for Chinese and Russian vaccines

Dave Lawler, author of World
Data: Axios research; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Serbia joined Argentina, Belarus and Russia this week to be among the first countries to approve and administer Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The big picture: Russia has blazed its own course in the vaccine race, relying entirely on a single, state-funded vaccine that was given emergency authorization before much data was available about its effectiveness.

  • The vaccine's developers say it has a 91% efficacy rate, though that's yet to be confirmed by a medical journal or international regulator.

Now, Russia is seeking to vaccinate its population while also exporting doses around the world. The government says 1 million Russians have been vaccinated, but it has fallen far behind the number of doses it promised to deliver to cities and regions by now, per the WSJ.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that she is open to manufacturing doses of the vaccine in Germany, if it's approved by EU health regulators.
  • But a Hungarian government spokesman said last week that Hungary was no longer planning to rely on the Sputnik vaccine due to Russia's "inadequate manufacturing capacity" — instead focusing on vaccines provided by the EU and sourced from another world power: China.

The state of play: Health regulators in China recently approved the country's first homegrown vaccine, developed by the state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, for general use.

  • The UAE, Bahrain, Pakistan and Morocco are among those slated to receive Sinopharm doses, while Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil have preordered a vaccine developed by another Chinese company called Sinovac Biotech.
  • Regulators in Brazil announced Thursday that the Sinovac vaccine is 78% effective. Sinopharm says its vaccine is 79% effective, based on preliminary data.

What to watch: If China's vaccines prove effective — and the country can manufacture sufficient quantities to cover domestic needs and significant exports to the developing world — that could markedly improve the outlook for global vaccination in the coming years. It could also offer China a significant soft power boost.

  • Part of the reason that so many countries are lining up for doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is that the more expensive Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are bound almost exclusively for the rich world.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
16 hours ago - Science

Fauci sees greater China role in COVID-19 spread, one year on

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Ira L. Black (Corbis), Pool/Getty Images

A lack of transparency by Chinese officials — particularly about the novel coronavirus' transmission and the obstruction of a top U.S. scientist from investigating it — played a significant role in allowing COVID-19 to spread outside China, NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

The big picture: Axios first spoke with Fauci one year ago this week about the "mysterious pneumonia" in Wuhan, China, which he suspected was a novel coronavirus but was being reported by Chinese health officials as not that infectious.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
16 hours ago - Health

Severe coronavirus infections continue to mount

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking ProjectHarvard Global Health Institute; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Deaths and severe illness from the coronavirus continue to set new records almost every day, especially in the South and the West.

The big picture: More than 130,000 Americans are in the hospital today with COVID-19 infections. That's straining several states' health care systems and will keep pushing the virus' death toll higher and higher.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congressman announces positive COVID-19 test just hours after House floor vote

Rep. Jake LaTurner. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Newly elected Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following CDC guidelines but is not experiencing any symptoms, per a statement from his office on Thursday morning.

Why it matters: LaTurner voted on the Arizona objection in the Electoral College certification process on Wednesday night, records show. He took the test as part of Washington, D.C'.s requirements and "does not plan to return to the House floor for votes until he is cleared to do so," per the statement.