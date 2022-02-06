Who sanctions Russia, and why

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Who sanctions Russia, and why

Axios
Note: "Rest of world" includes Argentina, Indonesia, Latvia, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Nations. Data: Castellum.AI and Atlantic Council's Economic Statecraft Initiative; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The vast majority of global sanctions against Russia stem from its invasion of Crimea in 2014 — a violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity that Moscow is now threatening to repeat on a far larger scale in the remainder of the country.

Why it matters: Top Biden officials openly admit costs imposed on Russia since 2014 have failed to deter President Vladimir Putin. That's why the U.S. and its allies are preparing sanctions that would "start at the top of the escalation ladder and stay there."

  • The goal would be forcing Putin to carefully consider the scale of economic pain he's willing to swallow.

Zoom in: Data aggregated by Castellum.AI and the Atlantic Council's Economic Statecraft Initiative reflect the many shades of malign Russian behavior that have triggered sanctions from 11 countries, the European Union and the United Nations.

  • The Global Sanctions Dashboard shows the U.S. maintains 822 sanctions on Russian entities and individuals, including for the destabilization of Ukraine, use of chemical weapons and support for dictators in Syria, Venezuela and Belarus.
  • Within the past year, the Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Russia for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as interference in the 2020 election.
  • Only a sliver of total global sanctions on Russia is related to corruption, but calls to target oligarchs who hide their wealth in the West have grown significantly because of the current crisis.

What to watch: Unlike in 2014, the U.S. and its allies are preparing options to potentially devastate large swathes of the Russian economy if Putin moves forward with a further invasion of Ukraine.

  • Options include sanctioning the largest Russian financial institutions, cutting Russia from the SWIFT international payments system, imposing export controls on key technologies and even sanctioning Putin himself.
  • A bipartisan group in the Senate is closing in on a deal on what Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) has dubbed "the mother of all sanctions" bill, but disagreements remain about whether to impose some costs now, before Russia invades.

Between the lines: Russia has taken steps over the past eight years to "sanction-proof" its economy, including by dramatically reducing its use of dollars to blunt the West's leverage.

  • Europe also remains heavily reliant on Russian natural gas, making it difficult to sanction the energy sector without causing price shocks.
  • That's why the U.S. has continued to pursue a dual-track approach of "diplomacy and deterrence": Sanctions at the scale currently under consideration could cause collateral damage across the entire global economy.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Anna Moneymaker, Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Eric Thayer/Bloomberg, Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.

Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
8 mins ago - World

Biden pegs Pelosi ally for Italy ambassador

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden is considering Stephen Robert, a former Wall Street executive with close ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to become U.S. ambassador to Italy, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The president has struggled with and waited to fill the post — despite the desirability of living in Rome. The ambassadorial residence, Villa Taverna, boasts a pool, private gardens and a three-story wine cellar, nestled in the catacombs below.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says — CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools — 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: Protests against COVID restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow