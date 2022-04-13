Russia sanctions 398 members of Congress

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 398 members of the U.S. House, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Why it matters: The sanctions mark yet another escalation in reprisals from Russia in response to mounting U.S. sanctions over the unprovoked invasion in Ukraine.

State of play: The new "mirror sanctions" come in response to the sanctions the Biden administration announced on March 24, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, per TASS.

"These individuals, including the leadership and committee chairmen of the lower house of the U.S. Congress, are placed on the Russian stop list on a permanent basis," the statement added, per TASS.

"Along with other sitting lawmakers, who, like Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were previously banned from entering the Russian Federation, all U.S. congressmen are 'listed' on a reciprocity basis," it added.

In addition to targeting 398 U.S. lawmakers, the new sanctions also target 87 Canadian senators.

The big picture: The sanctions imposed by the U.S. on March 24 targeted more than 400 people, including members of the Russian elite, more than 300 members of the Russian Duma as well as those connected to Russian defense companies, per a White House fact sheet.