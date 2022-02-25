Russia moves to restrict Facebook access amid Ukraine invasion

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it would partially restrict Facebook, citing the social network as a "violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens."

Why it matters: It’s part of a greater effort by Russia to silence dissent amid protests against Russia’s Ukraine offensive.

Earlier this week, Roskomnadzor said media outlets could only publish information from official Russian sources, per Reuters.

Details: A message posted to Telegram from Roskomnadzor said it was moving to restrict Facebook after the company restricted accounts of four Russian media outlets, including Zvezda TV channel, RIA Novosti news agency, the Lenta.ru website and the Gazeta.ru site.

Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment about whether it did indeed restrict these accounts.

Roskomnadzor said such actions "are prohibited by Federal Law."

Between the lines: On Thursday, Facebook said it established a Special Operations Center to respond to the crises in real time.

“It is staffed by experts (including native speakers) so we can closely monitor the situation and act as fast as possible,” Facebook’s head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher tweeted.

The big picture: Russia has a history of shutting down access to the internet and social channels during political upheaval.

Russia pressured both Apple and Meta to remove a mobile app created by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny last year.

The Kremlin also shut down websites linked to opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

