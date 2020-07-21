11 mins ago - World

U.K. government ignored Russian interference for years, report finds

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

The U.K. government has ignored Russian campaigns to interfere in its democratic system for years, including during the contentious 2014 Scottish independence referendum and 2016 Brexit referendum, according to a long-delayed report released by Parliament on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The damaging report did not conclude whether the Russian influence campaigns were successful, but found that the U.K. government failed to be alert or avoided looking for evidence that the Kremlin was seeking to attack its democracy.

The backstory: This report was anticipated primarily for what it would say about Russia’s interference in the 2016 EU referendum, the aftershocks of which led to Brexit and brought Prime Minister Boris Johnson to power. The report does not take a position on whether Russia influenced the result, though it does note efforts to amplify pro-Brexit or anti-EU messages.

  • It is more definitive on the failures of the British government to respond to long-running Russian interference in British democracy, a skittishness they contend effectively enabled this "new normal."
  • A succession of British governments has been accused of turning a blind eye to Russia’s actions on its soil — from attacks on Russian exiles, to money laundering through London’s property market and now to Brexit and the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence.
  • The report was originally seen and approved by the U.K. government in 2019, but Johnson refused to release it ahead of last year's election. The seven-month delay intensified allegations by Johnson's opponents that he was seeking to bury evidence of Russian interference that had benefited his Conservative Party.

What they're saying: “The government here has let us down,” said Kevan Jones, a Labour member of Parliament who serves on the intelligence committee that released the report. “The outrage isn’t if there is interference, the outrage is no one wanted to know if there was interference."

  • Downing Street denied the claim that it had "badly underestimated" the threat from Russia, while the Kremlin dismissed the report as "Russophobia," according to the BBC.

Read the report via DocumentCloud.

Dan Primack
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

More women are top VC decision-makers, but parity is a long way off

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There has been a sizable increase in the percentage of female decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms, albeit nothing near parity, according to an Axios analysis.

By the numbers: Nearly 12.4% of decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms are women, up from 9.65% in a similar study conducted in February 2019.

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 14,735,331— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,330,275Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,914 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  4. Public health: We're still in the early stages of the vaccine race.
  5. Entertainment: Coronavirus dooms fall TV season.
  6. 🎧Podcast: The global clash over a coronavirus vaccine.
Sara Fischer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

🚨 Shock book: Drudge vs. the algorithms

In an upcoming book about Matt Drudge's life and influence, author Matthew Lysiak, a former New York Daily News reporter, says Drudge is frustrated by the way the unwieldy internet — driven by algorithms and big social media sites — has disrupted the American psyche.

Why it matters: Drudge has been a dominant force in the trafficking of news and information online since the early days of internet publishing. But in recent years, data shows that the reclusive digital maverick doesn't push traffic to publishers like he used to, although he's still considered a powerful force.

