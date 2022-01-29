Russia relocates naval exercises from Irish coast

Russia will not conduct naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin requested they relocate following mounting concerns that the Kremlin could authorize an invasion of Ukraine within days, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: Russian officials said they would relocate the naval exercises as a "gesture of goodwill" to Dublin and Irish fishing groups, Ambassador Yury Filatov said in a statement, per Reuters.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in a tweet on Saturday that he welcomed the move.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper: U.S. and NATO answer Putin in writing while bracing for Ukraine invasion