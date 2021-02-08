Germany and Sweden expel Russian diplomats as Navalny tensions escalate

Germany and Sweden each expelled a member of Russian embassy staff on Monday in retaliation for the Kremlin's expulsion of their own diplomats, which came after they were accused of attending "unlawful" rallies in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Why it matters: The tit-for-tat move represents an escalation in tensions between Russia and Europe. The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell, who was meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov when the expulsion of EU diplomats was announced last week, has called the Navalny case "a low point in our relations.”

The big picture: Navalny, arguably the best-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has inspired thousands to join mass protests in major cities across Russia after he was ordered to serve more than two years in prison for violating parole while he recovered in Germany from an assassination attempt.

Navalny has accused Putin himself of ordering his attempted murder with the nerve agent Novichok, a calling card of the Russian security services.

European laboratories have independetly confirmed that Novichok was used against Navalny. Lavrov has called the EU an “unreliable partner” and accused them of lying about Navalny's poisoning.

What they're saying: The German Foreign Office described Russia's ousting of several European Union diplomats, including one of their own stationed in Moscow, as "in no way justified. "