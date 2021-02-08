Sign up for our daily briefing

Germany and Sweden expel Russian diplomats as Navalny tensions escalate

Alexei Navalny appears in court in Moscow on Feb. 5. Photo: Moscow Court Press Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Germany and Sweden each expelled a member of Russian embassy staff on Monday in retaliation for the Kremlin's expulsion of their own diplomats, which came after they were accused of attending "unlawful" rallies in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Why it matters: The tit-for-tat move represents an escalation in tensions between Russia and Europe. The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell, who was meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov when the expulsion of EU diplomats was announced last week, has called the Navalny case "a low point in our relations.”

The big picture: Navalny, arguably the best-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has inspired thousands to join mass protests in major cities across Russia after he was ordered to serve more than two years in prison for violating parole while he recovered in Germany from an assassination attempt.

  • Navalny has accused Putin himself of ordering his attempted murder with the nerve agent Novichok, a calling card of the Russian security services.
  • European laboratories have independetly confirmed that Novichok was used against Navalny. Lavrov has called the EU an “unreliable partner” and accused them of lying about Navalny's poisoning.

What they're saying: The German Foreign Office described Russia's ousting of several European Union diplomats, including one of their own stationed in Moscow, as "in no way justified. "

  • Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde tweeted: "We have informed the Russian Ambassador that a person from the Russian embassy is asked to leave Sweden. This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only performing his duties."

Go deeper

Kadia Goba
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, McConnell near deal on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are closing in on an agreement for a resolution setting the schedule and rules for former President Trump's impeachment trial, according to a person familiar with talks.

Details: Starting Wednesday at noon, impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will have up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) died on Sunday night following a battle with COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. He was 67.

Why it matters: Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected last year. He'd battled multiple bouts of lung cancer in recent years and was hospitalized last fall due to complications with his treatment, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ousted Parler CEO says he feels "betrayed" by Rebekah Mercer

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

John Matze, fired last month as CEO of social media app Parler, tells Axios on HBO that he feels "betrayed" by investor Rebekah Mercer, the heiress daughter of hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer.

Why it matters: Never before has a social media startup risen so high and fallen so far in such a short period of time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow