Report: Putin eyes possible Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has shared intelligence with European allies indicating that Russia is planning for a potential large-scale invasion of Ukraine early next year, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The attack would be far larger and more devastating than the 2014 conflict in eastern Ukraine, where 14,000 people have been killed in a rebellion waged by Russian-backed separatists.

Putin's intentions still aren't clear, but the intelligence lays out a scenario in which around 100,000 troops cross into Ukraine from multiple locations, backed up by air support.