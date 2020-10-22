51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump and lawmakers react to intel alert on Russia and Iran election interference

Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump and lawmakers reacted to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe's announcement that Iran and Russia sought to influence the U.S. election by obtaining voter registration data in an attempt to spread false information.

What they're saying: Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Acting Chair Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) issued a joint statement warning Americans to "be cautious" ahead of the Nov. 3 election "about believing or spreading unverified, sensational claims related to votes and voting."

"Our adversaries abroad seek to sow chaos and undermine voters’ belief in our democratic institutions, including the election systems and infrastructure that we rely on to record and properly report expressions of the voters' will. They may seek to target those systems, or simply leave the impression that they have altered or manipulated those systems, in order to undermine their credibility and our confidence in them."
— Rubio and Warner

President Trump mocked House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) at his rally for warning about a Russian disinformation campaign.

  • But he later tweeted a link to a report on the intelligence warning with the comment, "Ratcliffe: Iran and Russia Have Obtained Voter Info, Iran Has Tried to 'Damage President Trump.'"

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said. "We are under attack and we are going to be up to Nov. 3 and probably beyond ... This may be the beginning of a more concerted operation.They don’t have to do anything; they just have to make people think they are doing something," per the New York Times.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee with oversight over federal elections, said in a statement: "Any interference in our democracy is unacceptable, and efforts to suppress the vote must be stopped.

  • "As adversaries continue their efforts to undermine our election systems, we must arm ourselves with accurate information from trusted officials. ... The best defense against those trying to undermine our democracy is the resolve of the American people, who are voting by the millions as we speak. Keep voting."

Axios
Oct 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Election Assistance Commission: Spreading out voting is key to limiting congestion

Benjamin Hovland, chair of the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission, said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday that "helping to spread out voting over all of the options" — whether it's mail-in ballots, early voting or in-person Election Day voting — is crucial to limiting congestion and making it as safe as possible for voters and poll workers.

The big picture: Hovland said that in this unprecedented election year, which is likely to see a record number of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, it is important that Americans pick the option that's best and safest for them.

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Oct 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said last week that he cannot support President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Hogan, a moderate governor in a blue state, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The hazy line between politics and influence campaigns

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The recent firestorm over the New York Post’s publication of stories relying on data from a hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden shows the increasingly hazy line between domestic political “dirty tricks” and a foreign-sponsored disinformation operation.

Why it matters: This haziness could give determined actors cover to conduct influence operations aimed at undermining U.S. democracy through channels that just look like old-fashioned hard-nosed politics.

