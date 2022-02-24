Mapping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday, launching attacks on at least 10 regions across the country, including Kyiv, according to the New York Times.

State of play: Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea and launched a ground offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.

The Russian military said it was attacking military targets, but dozens of civilian casualties have been reported.

