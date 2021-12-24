Russia fines Google $100 million for not removing banned content

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Russia fines Google $100 million for not removing banned content

Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

A Russian court fined Google $100 million Friday for "systematic failure to remove banned content," the Washington Post reported.

Why it matters: The fine — the largest ever on a Western tech company — "represents an escalation in Russia’s push to pressure foreign tech firms to comply with its increasingly strict rules on what it deems illegal content," the Post wrote.

State of play: Russia has opposed online activities by jailed opposition leader Alex Navalny and his allies. Apple and Google removed a Navalny voting app earlier this year.

  • Russia has also slowed down the speed of Twitter's network this year and has in the past blocked the messaging app Telegram, the Post reported. Fines of tech companies however have rarely exceeded $1 million.

What they're saying: Putin said yesterday Russia “will continue insisting that our joint work with global network platforms will be in line with the Russian laws ... if we are forced into it, we will be forced to up our demands in regard to everyone who works with such issues and ignores interests of the Russian society," the Post reported.

What's next: Google told the Post it is deciding on whether to appeal the decision.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel thousands of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have hundreds of last-minute cancellations of Christmas Eve flights across the U.S.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption, with United Airlines confirming to Axios that about 120 flights planned for Friday had been canceled across the network.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jared Whalen
7 hours ago - Health

The year in COVID, visualized

Data: N.Y. Times; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

This data visualization shows what the U.S. has been through in the past year of COVID: from the winter surge to the arrival of the vaccines — and now, sadly, back to the start of a new winter surge.

Between the lines: In a few seconds, you can see the welcome lull as many Americans got vaccinated and cases dropped off — and then their return with the Delta wave, and now the Omicron wave.

Axios Local
7 hours ago - Health

Santas in short supply across the U.S.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Continued COVID-19 concerns and staffing shortages may mean the annual Santa meet-and-greet is just a joy of Christmas past.

The big picture: Demand for professional Santas surged this holiday season, but supply dwindled as many chose to retire or take the year off.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow