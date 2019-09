Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that he "would like to hope" that President Trump won't publish accounts of his calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports the AP.

Why it matters: Pekov noted that while the implications of the now-public call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky created a domestic problem for the president, it remains "quite unusual" to release a confidential call between world leaders.