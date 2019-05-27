Russia and China to boycott U.S.-led Bahrain conference

Russia and China are going to boycott the U.S.-led Bahrain conference which will launch the economic part of the Trump administration's peace plan, Palestinian and Chinese officials say.

Why it matters: The U.S. is trying to get countries to attend, while the Palestinians — who are boycotting the conference — are trying to convince countries not to show up. The Russian and Chinese decision is a big achievement for the Palestinians, although it is mainly driven by Russian and Chinese tensions with the U.S. rather than by Palestinian interests.