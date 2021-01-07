Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Giuliani condemns Capitol violence day after calling for "trial by combat"

Giuliani speaks to Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani condemned violence by pro-Trump mobs as "shameful" on Thursday morning, more than 18 hours after calling for "trial by combat" at a "Save America" Trump rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: Giuliani's tweets Thursday, which described the violence as "rejected, condemned and counter productive," stood in sharp contrast to the comments he and President Trump made at Wednesday's rally, where they encouraged supporters to continue fighting the election results and march to the Capitol.

Yes, but: Giuliani, who is a former federal prosecutor, still referred to Wednesday's insurrection as being "as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer" at anti-racism protests around the country.

  • The former New York City mayor also appeared to suggest "Antifa involvement" in Wednesday's events. There is no evidence that Antifa was involved, but the storyline has reverberated in far-right media circles and on social media.

What they're saying: "The violence at the Capitol was shameful. It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left. This violence is condemned in the strongest terms. Our movement values respect for law and order and for the Police," Giuliani tweeted Thursday.

  • In a second tweet, Giuliani wrote: "Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party. Violence is rejected, condemned and counter productive. Antifa involvement is no excuse. It contradicts our values."

Worth noting: Giuliani's condemnation came well after the rioters who occupied the building for hours were removed by police, and after many Republicans had already called the violence unacceptable.

Shawna Chen
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans turn on Trump after mob violence at the Capitol

Trump supporters breached security and entered the Capitol Wednesday as Congress debated the 2020 Electoral Vote certification. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty

As pro-Trump rioters broke windows and flooded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, many Republicans called for an end to the violence and urged President Trump to condemn the mob's actions.

Why it matters: Some Republicans came right out and blamed the president. Others withdrew their plan to object to the certification of President-elect Biden's election win, including the outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.), a close Trump ally, who said she "cannot now in good conscience object" after the riot.

Ursula Perano
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tells mob to “go home now” after it stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video telling demonstrators from the "March for Trump" who invaded the U.S. Capitol to "go home," and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him.

Why it matters: The shocking breach of the Capitol came after Trump encouraged protesters to march on Congress. "I know you're hurt," Trump said, adding baseless claims that the election "was stolen from us," and calling it "a landslide..."

Jacob Knutson
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some Republicans reverse course, no longer object to Biden certification

Lawmakers in Congress on Jan. 6 before being evacuated from the chamber as Trump supporters storm the Capitol Building. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple Republicans lawmakers dropped their objections to the certification of the Electoral College count on Wednesday night after a pro-Trump mob violently breached the U.S. Capitol Building earlier in the day.

Why it matters: GOP members of Congress who initially said they would object to the count reversed course before Congress reconvened and condemned the president's supporters who stormed the building.

