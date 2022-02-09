Rudy Giuliani and other legal advisers to former President Trump asked a Michigan prosecutor to hand over his county's voting machines to Trump's team, the prosecutor told the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Antrim County prosecutor James Rossiter, a Republican, said Giuliani and others asked him to get the machines during a phone call after the county's results for the 2020 election were initially misreported.

The misreport, which had said that President Biden beat Trump by 3,000 in a red county, was used by Trump to argue that the election was rigged, WaPo notes. The county later corrected the tally.

What he's saying: "I said, ‘I can’t just say: give them here.’ We don’t have that magical power to just demand things as prosecutors. You need probable cause," Rossiter told the Post.

He added that even if he could get the voting machines as evidence, he could not have released them to outsiders.

"I never expected in my life I’d get a call like this," he said.

Giuliani did not respond to Axios' requests for comments.

The big picture: The request was part of a broader effort to claim that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen, per the Post.

There is currently no evidence that suggests that the election was rigged.

Between the lines: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, said the panel has information indicating that the Trump administration had planned to have the military "potentially seize voting machines."