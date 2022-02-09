Sign up for our daily briefing

Michigan prosecutor says Giuliani asked him to turn over voting machines

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani and other legal advisers to former President Trump asked a Michigan prosecutor to hand over his county's voting machines to Trump's team, the prosecutor told the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Antrim County prosecutor James Rossiter, a Republican, said Giuliani and others asked him to get the machines during a phone call after the county's results for the 2020 election were initially misreported.

  • The misreport, which had said that President Biden beat Trump by 3,000 in a red county, was used by Trump to argue that the election was rigged, WaPo notes. The county later corrected the tally.

What he's saying: "I said, ‘I can’t just say: give them here.’ We don’t have that magical power to just demand things as prosecutors. You need probable cause," Rossiter told the Post.

  • He added that even if he could get the voting machines as evidence, he could not have released them to outsiders.
  • "I never expected in my life I’d get a call like this," he said.
  • Giuliani did not respond to Axios' requests for comments.

The big picture: The request was part of a broader effort to claim that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen, per the Post.

  • There is currently no evidence that suggests that the election was rigged.

Between the lines: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, said the panel has information indicating that the Trump administration had planned to have the military "potentially seize voting machines."

Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
Updated 3 mins ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Timonthy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The latest: New York and Rhode Island on Wednesday joined New Jersey, Delaware, California and other states that have recently announced an end date for mask requirements and other COVID restrictions.

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Health

Republican lawmakers target GoFundMe over Canadian COVID mandate protests

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Several Republican lawmakers have expressed support for ongoing protests in Canada against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions, and are targeting GoFundMe for removing a fundraiser benefiting the protesters.

Why it matters: Protests in Canada's capital, Ottawa, have continued for thirteen days, with the police chief declaring the city is "under siege" and prompting Mayor Jim Watson to declare a state of emergency. The protesters also shut down the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
1 hour ago - Science

SpaceX loses dozens of Starlink satellites to solar storm

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink satellites. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX's most recent batch of Starlink satellites has been severely impacted by a solar storm that struck Earth's magnetic field on Friday.

Why it matters: Starlink — SpaceX's satellite internet venture — is expected to be a major source of revenue for the company, with hundreds of satellites already launched and functioning in orbit.

