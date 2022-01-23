Sign up for our daily briefing

Jan. 6 panel chair: Trump planned to use military to seize voting machine

Ivana Saric

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday his panel has information that points to the Trump administration making plans to have the military "potentially seize voting machines."

Driving the news: Politico this week was the first to report that a draft executive order directing the Secretary of Defense to seize machines was among the documents that Trump lawyers tried to stop the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining.

  • Thompson said the panel has already spoken to former Attorney General Bill Barr on the matter.

What they're saying: Thompson said the committee has also spoken to people at the Department of Defense to follow up on the allegations.

  • "We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false."
  • "We have information that between the Department of Justice, a plan was put forward to potentially seize voting machines in the country and utilize Department of Defense assets to make that happen."

Thompson said there was no operational plan, but that "the draft itself is reason enough to believe that it was being proposed."

  • "Our job is to get to the facts and circumstances of 'how far did they go?'"

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 14 mins ago - Technology

Mayors see cryptocurrency as a way to address income inequality

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

At the U.S. Conference of Mayors' meeting in D.C. this week, there's buzz around the idea of giving cryptocurrency accounts to low-income people.

Why it matters: Cities have been experimenting with newfangled ways to address income inequality — like guaranteed income programs — and the latest wave of trials could involve paying benefits or dividends in bitcoin, stablecoin or other digital currencies.

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients — Walensky: CDC language "pivoting" on "fully vaccinated" — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February
  2. Vaccines: Team USA 100% vaccinated against COVID ahead of Beijing Olympics — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America — Annual COVID vaccine preferable to boosters, says Pfizer CEO.
  3. Politics: Arizona governor sues Biden administration over COVID funds tied to mandates — Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults — Beijing officials urge COVID-19 "emergency mode" before Winter Olympics.
  5. Variant tracker
Jeff Tracy
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Experts predict major boom for North American sports stadiums

Rendering of the $375 million Moody Center on the UT-Austin campus. Photo courtesy of Moody Center

Stadium and arena construction in North America will total a relatively tame $5.8 billion this year, a 12% decrease from 2021.

The big picture: What the industry lacks in construction it expects to make up for in design, with experts predicting a sports venue boom over the next half-decade, SBJ reports.

