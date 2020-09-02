2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rubio: Senate Intel Committee will continue to get election briefings in person

Sen. Marco Rubio. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said the committee will still receive in-person briefings on election-security issues, despite a recent directive from the Trump administration barring them, Politico reports.

Driving the news: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed congressional committees at the end of August that in-person briefings covering election security will no longer take place and lawmakers will instead receive written intelligence reports. Democrats say that suspending in-person briefings will allow Ratcliffe to skirt accountability and avoid questions.

  • Democratic leaders have demanded that Ratcliffe reinstate the meetings.

The big picture: Election security questions loom as Nov. 3 inches closer. More Americans than ever are expected to mail in ballots as the coronavirus pandemic persists and voters try to avoid possible exposure. There are also worries that foreign powers could intervene in the upcoming election as they did in 2016.

What they're saying: "We are going to continue to schedule these briefings, as we do on a regular basis throughout the year, and we expect them to come in and provide us that information and answer our questions in person," Rubio told Spectrum News.

  • "They can't tell us they're not coming in to talk to us. I don't care what a letter says. They can't do that, and they're not going to do that is what I've been told," Rubio added.

Top House Democrats in a letter to Ratcliffe on Tuesday called for "parity" between the two chambers, alluding to fears that the Democratic-led panel could be shut out of in-person briefings while the Republican-led Senate Intel Committee would still receive them.

  • “If you are unwilling to resume election-related intelligence briefings to Congress, we will have no choice but to consider the full range of tools available to compel compliance,” House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Pete Visclosky wrote.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Sep 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Top Democrats demand intel chief resume election security briefings

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AFP via Getty Images.

Top Democrats in a letter on Tuesday demanded that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe resume in-person congressional briefings on election security, which he abruptly halted last week, citing leaks of classified material.

Why it matters: Democrats, outraged over Ratcliffe's suspension of the briefings less than three months before the election, threatened to "consider the full range of tools available to compel compliance," which would likely include a subpoena and the withholding of funds to the top intelligence chief's office.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Report: DHS withheld note warning of Russian attacks on Biden's mental health

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and President Trump. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security withheld the release of an intelligence bulletin warning law enforcement agencies about a Russian campaign to promote allegations about Democratic nominee Joe Biden's "poor mental health," ABC News reports.

Why it matters: The report comes days after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that it will no longer brief congressional committees on election security issues and it echoes allegations from the Trump campaign on Biden's mental fitness. The news is likely to fuel even more accusations from Democrats that President Trump and his administration have politicized the use of intelligence.

Rashaan Ayesh
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

USPS watchdog flags possible problems with timely process, delivery of election mail

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Services' Office of the Inspector General found some unresolved issues within the agency that could impact its ability to efficiently process and deliver election mail with the general election just around the corner, according to an agency audit.

The big picture: More Americans than ever are expected to mail in their ballots in November's election as the coronavirus pandemic persists and voters aim to avoid possible exposure. The audit also comes as Democratic lawmakers worry that recent operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy threaten the USPS' ability to handle the anticipated surge in mail-in ballots.

