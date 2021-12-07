Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) sent a letter to Airbnb on Tuesday demanding that the company de-list more than a dozen rentals on land owned by a Chinese paramilitary organization sanctioned by the U.S. for complicity in genocide.
Why it matters: The letter comes in the wake of an Axios investigation that revealed 14 Airbnb listings on land owned by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, which operates some facilities in Xinjiang where more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are believed to have been detained since 2017.
- The XPCC is also involved in the production of approximately one-third of the region's cotton, an industry that widely utilizes Uyghur coerced labor. The Airbnb listings had not been removed as of the publication of this story.
- An Airbnb spokesperson told Axios during its initial investigation that the Treasury Department's sanctions rules "require Airbnb to screen the parties we are transacting with, not the underlying landowners."
What they're saying: "How a paramilitary organization complicit in heinous human rights abuses could pass such a screen is beyond comprehension," Rubio wrote in a letter to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.
- "By continuing to allow these listings, Airbnb is implicitly endorsing and encouraging travel to Xinjiang, a region host to an ongoing genocide."
The big picture: Airbnb, like many U.S. companies, has continued to conduct business in China even amid soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing — landing the tech giant in the crosshairs of the fracturing relationship.
- "While China has been a very minimal part of our financial success, we believe China is an important part of our purpose to connect people from around the world," an Airbnb spokesperson told Axios.
- Rubio called this position "immaterial to the greater concern at hand, which is about whether it is legal or ethical for a United States company to be doing business, directly or indirectly, with a foreign entity sanctioned for human rights abuse."
Airbnb is also one of 14 top-level sponsors of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
- The Biden administration announced Monday that the U.S. will not send any officials to the Olympics, citing the genocide in Xinjiang.
- Rubio called on Airbnb to withdraw its support for the Olympics, in line with a top executive's pledge in July 2021 to "build on our commitment to anti-discrimination and other important human rights issues."
Go deeper: Read the letter ... Read the Axios investigation