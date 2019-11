Mets 1B Pete Alonso and Astros DH Yordan Álvarez had historic seasons in 2019, and their efforts were recognized last night with runaway wins in the NL and AL Rookie of the Year Award voting.

The winners: Alonso won the midsummer Home Run Derby, then became the first rookie to win the full-season version, leading all of baseball with 53 bombs. Álvarez compiled the highest OPS ever for a rookie with at least 300 trips to the plate, while recording 27 HR and 78 RBI in just 87 games.

