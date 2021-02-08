Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) died on Sunday night following a battle with COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. He was 67.
Why it matters: Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected last year. He'd battled multiple bouts of lung cancer in recent years and was hospitalized last fall due to complications with his treatment, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The big picture: Wright is the first member of Congress to die from the coronavirus. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) died last December while battling the virus, before he could be sworn into office. Letlow was 41 years old.
What they're saying: "Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue," his office wrote in a statement obtained by the Morning News.
- "Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end.
- "Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice."