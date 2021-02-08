Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) died on Sunday night following a battle with COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. He was 67.

Why it matters: Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected last year. He'd battled multiple bouts of lung cancer in recent years and was hospitalized last fall due to complications with his treatment, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The big picture: Wright is the first member of Congress to die from the coronavirus. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) died last December while battling the virus, before he could be sworn into office. Letlow was 41 years old.

What they're saying: "Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue," his office wrote in a statement obtained by the Morning News.