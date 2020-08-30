7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ron Johnson denies that theory of Ukrainian election interference is "debunked"

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) denied on Sunday that the theory that the Ukrainian government interfered in the 2016 election on behalf of Democrats is Russian disinformation, telling CNN's Dana Bash: "That's your typification that it has been debunked."

Why it matters: The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee found that "numerous Russian-government actors" promoted "false narratives" seeking to discredit investigations into 2016 Russian election interference by blaming Ukraine. The committee identified "no reliable evidence" that the Ukrainian government interfered in the election.

The big picture: Johnson — the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee — has continued to carry out a wide-ranging investigation into the Obama administration and Joe and Hunter Biden's dealings with Ukraine.

  • Democrats have called it a "fishing expedition" intended to damage Biden ahead of the election, while intelligence officials have warned that some of the sources Johnson is relying on may be laundering Russian disinformation.
  • Johnson has vehemently denied that he is complicit in a foreign influence campaign, and has accused Democrats of being "Putin's puppet" by overhyping the narrative that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign in 2016.

What he's saying: "My investigation, the corruption of the Obama administration, goes back to March of 2015. Our investigation is quite wide-ranging. Our investigation is primarily using U.S. government documents and sources from the State Department, the Department of justice, the National Archives, and a Democrat lobbying firm," Johnson said.

  • "The only Russian disinformation that I'm aware of that has been involved in our politics is, first of all, in the Steele Dossier. ... It's the Democrats, again, they are being Putin's puppet — not me, not Chuck Grassley."

Jacob Knutson
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Intel chief cancels future election security briefings for Congress

National Intelligence Director John L. Ratcliffe during his confirmation hearing in May. Photo: Gabriella Demczuk -Pool/Getty Images

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has canceled future in-person briefings on election security issues to the congressional intelligence committees and will only provide written updates, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced in a statement on Saturday.

Why it matters: The National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in early August that the Russian government is actively "using a range of measures" to "denigrate former Vice President Biden" before the November election.

Orion Rummler
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump pardons Alice Johnson

Alice Johnson speaks at the White House in April 2019. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump on Friday signed a full pardon for Alice Johnson, who had her life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense commuted by the president in 2018.

The backdrop: Johnson spoke at the Republican National Convention on Thursday to celebrate the First Step Act, the Trump-backed bipartisan criminal justice bill that passed six months after her commutation.

Axios
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Intelligence chief's letter to Congress on election security briefings

John Ratcliffe on Capitol Hill in May. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has informed congressional committee heads via letter that in-person briefings on election security issues will no longer take place and lawmakers will instead receive written "intelligence products."

The big picture: He said this would safeguard details the Office of the Director of National Intelligence provides Congress, protecting sources, methods "and most sensitive intelligence" from "unauthorized disclosures or misuse," and ensure it's "not misunderstood nor politicized." Democrats said Saturday the move abdicated the ODNI's lawful responsibility to inform Congress and denied Americans the right to know.

Read the full correspondence, via DocumentCloud:

