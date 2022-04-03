Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan criticized his counterpart in Florida Ron DeSantis after DeSantis threatened to retaliate against Disney for speaking out against the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

What he's saying: "The whole thing seems like just a crazy fight," Hogan said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "He wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean they have every right to — we have a thing called freedom of speech."

Hogan added, "I think the bill was kind of absurd and not something that would have happened in our state.

"DeSantis is always talking about he was not demanding that businesses do things, but he was telling the cruise lines what they had to do, he was telling local schools," Hogan said.

Background: Facing pressure from its employees, Disney came out in opposition to the law, which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis in response suggested he would support stripping Disney of a special status that allows it to operate as an independent government in the area around its Orlando theme park.

DeSantis signed the law in late March.

