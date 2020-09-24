Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) reacted Wednesday night to President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the November election by saying to do so would be "unthinkable and unacceptable."

The big picture: "Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus," Romney tweeted. "Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable." Trump has repeatedly baselessly insisted that mail-in ballots would lead to widespread fraud and made unfounded claims that he'd only lose the election if it were "rigged."