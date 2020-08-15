2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Romney rebukes Trump on mail-in voting

Sen. Mitt Romney. Photo: Greg Nash/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney said on Friday that he's unaware of "any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud," countering repeated claims from President Trump that mail-in voting will lead to rampant fraud.

What he's saying: "My biggest concern, frankly, with regards to voting fraud has been that there would be some kind of hacking of our voting electronic systems, and that voting machines or tabulating equipment would be hacked," Romney said in an interview with the Sutherland Institute.

  • "When politicians attack a judicial system, attack a voting system ... attack a free press, these things threaten the foundation upon which not only our own democracy rests but democracies around the world rest," he added.
  • On the coronavirus, Romney said: "...we have 5 percent of the world’s population but 25 percent of the world’s deaths due to covid-19. And there’s no way to spin that in a positive light."

The big picture: Trump is working to block a rise in mail-in voting in November's election.

The president has thwarted Democrats' demands for $25 billion to aid the U.S. Postal Service and fund mail-in voting in stalled coronavirus stimulus negotiations. On Thursday, Trump said he would approve the billions in funding for USPS if Democrats could compromise on GOP priorities, per The Hill.

  • Romney said he would "prefer" that "additional funds to states that don't have as effective voting systems as we do here in Utah for voting by mail."

Shane Savitsky
Updated Aug 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump vows to block stimulus funding for mail-in voting and USPS

President Trump on Thursday told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that Democratic demands to fund mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service in ongoing coronavirus stimulus negotiations were a non-starter.

Why it matters: Trump directly linked Democrats' desired $3.6 billion for mail-in voting and $25 billion for the USPS to his continued baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

Hans Nichols
Aug 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden hits Trump for vow to block USPS funding: "He doesn't want an election"

Kamala Harris and Biden at a COVID-19 event. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Image

Joe Biden responded to President Trump’s pledge on Thursday to block stimulus funding for the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting, telling reporters at an event with Sen. Kamala Harris: "Pure Trump. He doesn’t want an election.”

Why it matters: Trump claimed Thursday morning that any additional money for the USPS would be used to expand "universal" mail-in voting, which he has long argued, without evidence, will lead to massive voter fraud and a "rigged" election.

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump receives mail-in ballot in Florida

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Palm Beach County election officials sent President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump their mail-in ballots on Wednesday for Florida’s Aug. 18 primary election.

Why it matters: Both Trump and his wife voted by mail in the presidential primary in March, according to records cited by AP. Trump continues to baselessly sow distrust in the mail-in voting process by claiming it leads to fraud with no evidence as November's general election inches closer. He also vowed to block stimulus funding to make implementing mail-in voting more difficult.