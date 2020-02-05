2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Romney says he will not vote for Trump in 2020 election

Ursula Perano

Photo; Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made clear in an interview with The Atlantic Wednesday that he will not vote for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Driving the news: Romney sent shockwaves through Washington Wednesday after announcing that he will vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial — becoming the only Senate Republican to break ranks and vote for the president's removal.

  • "The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders," Romney said in a speech on the Senate floor. "The president's purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust."

Yes, but: Romney also stated that "under no circumstances" would he vote for Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, who could face off against Trump in the general election.

  • Romney wrote in his wife's name on the ballot in 2016. "She’ll probably get [a] second vote," he told The Atlantic.

Orion Rummler

Mitt Romney shunned from conservative conference after impeachment vote

Mitt Romney at the Capitol on Jan. 29. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, on Friday disinvited GOP Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) from the CPAC 2020 conference, following a key vote in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Driving the news: Romney was one of two Republican senators to break ranks on Friday and vote for additional evidence and witness testimony. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also voted to call witnesses.

Fadel Allassan

Mitt Romney to vote for witnesses in impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has confirmed he will side with Democrats and vote to have witnesses at President Trump's impeachment trial, CNN first reported.

Where it stands: President Trump is likely set for an acquittal as soon as tonight, and it's improbable Romney's announcement make a difference on that front. Democrats would need four Republicans to defect to their side. Romney is the third, after Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) announced they would also vote for witnesses.

What's next: The Senate reconvenes at 1 p.m. today and will begin up to four hours of debate, evenly divided, over the witness vote.

AxiosAlayna Treene

Trump impeachment trial recap, day 13: Senate votes to acquit Trump

Photo: Senate Television via Getty Images

President Trump's Senate impeachment trial concluded Wednesday with a final vote (4pm ET) to acquit him on two articles brought by the House — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — after senators continue their debate on the issue.

The big picture: Trump's acquittal was always expected, but Wednesday saw an 11th hour twist in the impeachment trial as Sen. Mitt Romney voted in favor of convicting the president on abuse of power — the only Republican senator to break ranks.

