Romney says he will not vote for Trump in 2020 election

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made clear in an interview with The Atlantic Wednesday that he will not vote for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Driving the news: Romney sent shockwaves through Washington Wednesday after announcing that he will vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial — becoming the only Senate Republican to break ranks and vote for the president's removal.

"The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders," Romney said in a speech on the Senate floor. "The president's purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust."

Yes, but: Romney also stated that "under no circumstances" would he vote for Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, who could face off against Trump in the general election.

Romney wrote in his wife's name on the ballot in 2016. "She’ll probably get [a] second vote," he told The Atlantic.

