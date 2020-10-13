32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Romney: "Rabid attacks" by politicians incite "conspiracy mongers" to violence

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) issued a statement on Tuesday calling on political leaders to tone down hateful rhetoric ahead of the election, arguing that the "rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters" to take "dangerous action"— such as the kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

What he's saying: "Leaders must tone it down," he urged. "I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy."

The big picture: Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, singled out President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and commentator Keith Olbermann, while praising Joe Biden for refusing "to stoop as low as others."

  • "The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate ‘a monster’;' he repeatedly labels the Speaker of the House ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a split is discovered to kidnap her," Romney said.
  • "The rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from intemperate word to dangerous action. The world is watching America with abject horror."

The bottom line: "It is time to lower the heat. Leaders must tone it down … The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that," Romney concluded.

Maria Arias
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says Senate will vote on new PPP funding before election

Sen. McConnell (R-KY) speaks after Senate Republican Policy Luncheon in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Senate's "first order of business" when it returns on Oct. 19 will be to vote on "targeted relief for American workers," including new funding for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Why it matters: House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are still very far apart on key elements of a relief deal, and any push for smaller, more targeted legislation is more of a political maneuver than any thing else.

Ursula Perano
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday if she believes the president has the unilateral authority to delay an election, arguing that giving "off-the-cuff answers" would essentially make her a "legal pundit."

Why it matters: President Trump suggested he could delay the election earlier this year. but he has no authority to unilaterally do so under the Constitution. It would take a change in federal law to move the date of the election — which would have to be approved by both chambers of Congress.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Leon Black still won't answer questions about Epstein payments

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Rick Friedman/Corbis/Getty Images

458 days. That's how long it's been since Axios first asked Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black to explain why he donated $10 million to Jeffrey Epstein's charity after he pleaded guilty to felony prostitution with an underage girl. Still no reply.

1 day: That's how long it's been since the New York Times reported that the $10 million donation was just the tip of an inexplicable iceberg.

