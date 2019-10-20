Mitt Romney agrees with "most" of Trump's actions as president

In an interview with Mike Allen for "Axios on HBO," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said he agrees with "most" of President Trump's actions, specifically as it relates to tax and regulatory policy.

The big picture: Romney has been one of few Republicans to consistently critique the president. In recent weeks, Romney condemned Trump's ask of China and Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over unsubstantiated corruption allegations, calling the move "wrong and appalling."