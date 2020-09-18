Roku, Comcast near final stages of distribution deal

Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company, and Roku are nearing the final stages of a video distribution deal, two sources confirm to Axios. The firms have for months been at an impasse over Roku carrying NBCUniversal's apps, including its new streaming service Peacock.

Why it matters: The deal would mean that all of NBCU's apps, its 11 network apps, 12 NBCU local station apps and 23 Telemundo-owned local station apps, won't go dark on Roku. It also means that Peacock would be available to Roku customers.

Details: Sources say that the two companies have been at odds over the advertising piece of the deal. Roku wanted to integrate its ad tech and have ad inventory to sell within NBCU's apps, and NBCU didn't like the structure of that deal.

The big picture: Spats between TV distributors and networks that grew out of the cable and satellite era are beginning to spill over into the streaming world. Other streamers and streaming providers, like AT&T and Amazon, have also had carriage disagreements.

What's next: An official statement on the deal is expected over next few days.

