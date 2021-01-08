Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Roku acquires Quibi’s library of content

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Roku announced Friday that it is acquiring the rights to stream all of Quibi’s library of 75 original shows to its more than 50 million users.

Why it matters: The deal is part of a broader effort by Roku to offer free content that the platform believes will help attract and retain subscribers.

Details: Specifically, the content from Quibi will help Roku attract a younger audience, which provides a lucrative advertising opportunity.

  • All of Quibi’s content will live on Roku’s free, ad-supported channel. The Roku Channel is one of the most popular on Roku’s smart TV platform.
  • Roku acquired Quibi Holdings, LLC, the company that holds all of Quibi’s content distribution rights following an internal restructuring.
  • The deal is really just about acquiring content. No employees were acquired and financial deal terms were not disclosed.

What they’re saying: “The most creative and imaginative minds in Hollywood created groundbreaking content for Quibi that exceeded our expectations,” said Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.

  • "We are thrilled that these stories, from the surreal to the sublime, have found a new home on The Roku Channel.”

The big picture: Quibi had struggled to hit its subscriber growth targets during the global pandemic.

  • The app shut down just six months after launch. Its high-profile founders Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg had touted it as a revolutionary new way to consume premium content on phones.

Go deeper: Quibi says it’s shutting down after six months

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small business Paycheck Protection Program to restart next week

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will open on Monday, albeit not for everyone.

Why it matters: As evidenced by this morning's bleak jobs report, many businesses continue to be battered by the surging pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Energy implications of Biden's latest Cabinet picks

Marty Walsh, Gina Raimondo, Merrick Garland (from L to R). Photos: Paul Morigi, Paul Marotta, and Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's final burst of Cabinet picks could have important roles to play in the new administration's climate change and energy agenda.

Driving the news: Biden plans to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor, and Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dominion sues Sidney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $1.3 billion in damages against Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who has pushed unfounded conspiracy theories alleging that the company was involved in an international communist plot to rig the election against President Trump.

The big picture: Dominion alleges that Powell acted "in concert with allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—caused unprecedented harm." In an interview with the Axios Re:Cap podcast last week, Dominion CEO John Poulos did not rule out suing Trump himself.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow