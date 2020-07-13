Justice Department releases Trump's clemency order for Roger Stone

The Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney on Monday released the clemency order President Trump signed for his associate Roger Stone, who had been sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and other crimes stemming from the Mueller investigation.

Why it matters: The federal judge who sentenced Stone had sought clarification on the exact scope of the commutation that the White House controversially announced on Friday night.

According to the order, the commutation voids all elements of Stone's sentence, including a $20,000 fine and two years of supervised release.

In a statement to the court accompanying the order, the Justice Department wrote: "Roger J. Stone’s felony convictions — for obstructing the United States Congress, making false statements, and tampering with a witness — still stand."

Read the order via DocumentCloud.

Go deeper: Roger Stone says he plans to campaign for Trump