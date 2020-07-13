2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department releases Trump's clemency order for Roger Stone

Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

The Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney on Monday released the clemency order President Trump signed for his associate Roger Stone, who had been sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and other crimes stemming from the Mueller investigation.

Why it matters: The federal judge who sentenced Stone had sought clarification on the exact scope of the commutation that the White House controversially announced on Friday night.

  • According to the order, the commutation voids all elements of Stone's sentence, including a $20,000 fine and two years of supervised release.
  • In a statement to the court accompanying the order, the Justice Department wrote: "Roger J. Stone’s felony convictions — for obstructing the United States Congress, making false statements, and tampering with a witness — still stand."

Mike Allen
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone says he plans to campaign for Trump

Roger Stone appears yesterday outside his home in Fort Lauderdale. Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Roger Stone told Axios in a phone interview that he plans to write and speak for President Trump's re-election now that Stone "won't die in a squalid hellhole of corona-19 virus."

"I'm asthmatic," said Stone, 67. "Sending me to a prison where I could not be socially distanced ... would, I think, be a death sentence."

Fadel Allassan
Jul 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Adam Schiff: "Republicans won't stand up for the rule of law"

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized Republicans for not speaking out against President Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's prison sentence, pointing out on ABC's "This Week" that Stone was convicted for lying to a GOP-led committee.

The big picture: Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) are the only Republican senators who have condemned the move, with Romney calling it "unprecedented, historic corruption" and Toomey noting that Stone was "duly convicted" by a jury.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham says he will ask Mueller to testify before Senate

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted Sunday that he will grant Democrats' request to call former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before his committee.

The big picture: The announcement comes on the heels of Mueller publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post that defended the Russia investigation and conviction of Roger Stone, whose sentence was commuted by President Trump on Friday.

