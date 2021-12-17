Sign up for our daily briefing

Roger Stone pleads the Fifth at Jan. 6 committee deposition

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of former President Trump, said Friday that he appeared for a deposition before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack but asserted his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

Why it matters: Stone is the second witnesses subpoenaed by the committee to invoke the Fifth Amendment, NPR reports. Another witness said he plans to in the future.

  • Attorney John Eastman invoked the Fifth earlier this month, and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark said he will at his deposition, per NPR.

The big picture: Stone was subpoenaed in November for his alleged role on Jan. 6.

  • Stone promoted his attendance at rallies in Washington, D.C., and "solicited support to pay for security through the website stopthesteal.org," the committee said in a statement.

What they're saying: "I will invoke my 5th Amendment right not to answer their loaded questions — not because I have done anything wrong — but because I recognize the whole thing as an elaborate trap," Stone said in a statement according to NPR.

  • "I have said time and time again that I had no advance knowledge of the events that took place at the Capitol on that day," he added.
  • "I don't like to see the criminalization of constitutionally protected political activity," Stone said after leaving the deposition. "I think it's a slippery slope."

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas retired colonel who strategized to overturn election

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. Photo: Brent Stirton via Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday subpoenaed Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel who served on former President Trump's outside legal team and spread baseless claims of election fraud.

Why it matters: Waldron created and shared a PowerPoint presentation that included possible strategies for overturning the 2020 election, according to the committee. It was circulated among Republican Congress members on the eve of Jan. 6.

Go deeper
Oriana Gonzalez
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A capitol rioter from Florida has been sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: The sentence handed down to 54-year-old Robert Palmer is the longest given for any Capitol riot defendant so far.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point — White House unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school — Biden warns of "winter of severe illness" for unvaccinated Americans — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against variants.
  2. Vaccines: Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA vaccines "preferred" over J&J shots — Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays.
  3. States: New York City braces for another coronavirus surge — COVID's grip tightens on sports world — Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over.
  4. World: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper