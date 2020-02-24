1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge dismisses Roger Stone's request to remove her from his case

Rebecca Falconer

Roger Stone, former adviser to President Trump, leaves the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia after being sentenced Feb. 20 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The federal judge who sentenced President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone said his legal team provided no "factual or legal support" that would disqualify her from the case as she rejected the request Sunday.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who sentenced Stone to 4o months in prison last week for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering, is considering his request for a new trial amid allegations of juror bias. But she dismissed suggestions she should be removed, saying the "pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the Court's docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words 'judge' and 'biased' in it."

Read the court order:

