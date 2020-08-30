1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: Rosenstein curtailed counterintelligence probe into Trump's Russia ties

Rod Rosenstein testifying before the Senate, June 3. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told special counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017 to only conduct a criminal investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, secretly curtailing an FBI counterintelligence probe into President Trump's ties to Russia, the New York Times' Mike Schmidt reports.

Why it matters: Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe had approved the opening of the counterintelligence investigation out of concerns that Trump's decades of personal and financial dealings in Russia posed a national security threat. Rosenstein, concluding that the probe lacked justification and that McCabe had conflicts of interest, never informed him of the decision.

What they're saying: "We opened this case in May 2017 because we had information that indicated a national security threat might exist, specifically a counterintelligence threat involving the president and Russia,” McCabe told the Times in a statement.

  • "I expected that issue and issues related to it would be fully examined by the special counsel team. If a decision was made not to investigate those issues, I am surprised and disappointed. I was not aware of that.”
  • Rosenstein declined to comment.

The big picture: Because Mueller — who secured more than 30 indictments but did not find sufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia — did not conduct a counterintelligence investigation, Democrats say the full scope of Trump's Russia ties remains unknown.

  • In an analysis released last week, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said his committee has reason to believe that "the FBI Counterintelligence Division has not investigated counterintelligence risks arising from President Trump’s foreign financial ties."
  • House Democrats are engaged in legal battles over their attempts to obtain Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank and other institutions.
  • The concerns come as intelligence officials have assessed that Russia is again attempting to interfere in the 2020 elections to support Trump and denigrate his opponent Joe Biden.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Intel chief cancels future election security briefings for Congress

National Intelligence Director John L. Ratcliffe during his confirmation hearing in May. Photo: Gabriella Demczuk -Pool/Getty Images

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has canceled future in-person briefings on election security issues to the congressional intelligence committees and will only provide written updates, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced in a statement on Saturday.

Why it matters: The National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in early August that the Russian government is actively "using a range of measures" to "denigrate former Vice President Biden" before the November election.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rubio: Congressional oversight of intelligence faces "historic crisis"

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Marco Rubio during an August hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Saturday criticized an Office of the Director of National Intelligence decision to cancel in-person briefings with Congress on election security issues, but also claimed leaks by members of Congress are part of the problem

What he's saying: “Congressional oversight of intelligence activities now faces a historic crisis," Rubio said in a statement. "Intelligence agencies have a legal obligation to keep Congress informed of their activities. And members of Congress have a legal obligation to not divulge classified information. In my short time as Acting Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I have witnessed firsthand how this delicate balance has been destroyed.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

1 killed in Portland amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

Details: It wasn't immediately clear if the death was connected to skirmishes that erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in the city, the Oregonian notes. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement they had opened a homicide investigation into the shooting, which happened at 8:46p.m.

