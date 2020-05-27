2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rod Rosenstein slated to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 3 as part of the Republican-led inquiry into the origins of the Russia investigation, the panel announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Rosenstein is the first witness slated to testify in the committee's investigation. After President Trump fired FBI director James Comey in 2017, Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian interference and any potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

  • Rosenstein oversaw the investigation until acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was appointed in November 2018. Rosenstein stepped down in May of last year.

What he's saying: Rosenstein confirmed in a statement that he has accepted the invitation to testify about "information that has come to light concerning the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process and the FBI’s counterintelligence decision-making."

  • "Independent law enforcement investigations, judicial review, and congressional oversight are important checks on the discretion of agents and prosecutors," Rosenstein said.
  • "We can only hope to maintain public confidence if we correct mistakes, hold wrongdoers accountable, and adopt policies to prevent problems from recurring."

The big picture: Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has said his committee will debate and vote on June 4 on a broad subpoena authorization that would allow him to compel testimony from Obama-era officials as part of the investigation into potential misconduct. Graham plans to issue a final report before the November election.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France's health ministry advised doctors on Wednesday that hydroxychloroquine "should not be prescribed" to coronavirus patients, citing a lack of evidence as to the drug's benefits.

By the numbers: More than 5.6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2.3 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.9 million tests).

Live updates: SpaceX to launch historic crewed mission for NASA

The Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon atop. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX will attempt to launch NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station today.

Why it matters: If all goes well, this launch — expected to happen at 4:33 p.m. ET — will mark the first time a private company has successfully launched people to orbit and the first crewed, orbital rocket launch from the U.S. in 9 years.

Follow along below for live coverage...

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California became the fourth state with at least 100,000 reported cases of the coronavirus, along with Illinois, New Jersey and New York.

By the numbers: More than 99,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus and over 1.6 million have tested positive in the U.S. Nearly 385,000 Americans have recovered and more than 14.9 million tests have been conducted.

