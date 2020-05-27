Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 3 as part of the Republican-led inquiry into the origins of the Russia investigation, the panel announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Rosenstein is the first witness slated to testify in the committee's investigation. After President Trump fired FBI director James Comey in 2017, Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian interference and any potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

Rosenstein oversaw the investigation until acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was appointed in November 2018. Rosenstein stepped down in May of last year.

What he's saying: Rosenstein confirmed in a statement that he has accepted the invitation to testify about "information that has come to light concerning the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process and the FBI’s counterintelligence decision-making."

"Independent law enforcement investigations, judicial review, and congressional oversight are important checks on the discretion of agents and prosecutors," Rosenstein said.

"We can only hope to maintain public confidence if we correct mistakes, hold wrongdoers accountable, and adopt policies to prevent problems from recurring."

The big picture: Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has said his committee will debate and vote on June 4 on a broad subpoena authorization that would allow him to compel testimony from Obama-era officials as part of the investigation into potential misconduct. Graham plans to issue a final report before the November election.