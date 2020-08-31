2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rock the Vote event highlights women's suffrage in push to register new voters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Lenin Nolly/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Female office-holders are joining are standing on the shoulders of suffragettes at a virtual Rock the Vote event celebrating a century of progress since the 19th Amendment passed, but demanding more action to achieve equality.

Driving the news: That's what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and other speakers will note at Monday's event. Pelosi will also celebrate "the most diverse caucus in history, over 60% women, people of color and LGBTQ."

  • New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) will in her speech note the "promise of equality remains hollow for far too many people of color who face the injustice of America's unaddressed, systemic racism."
"The challenges ahead of us are daunting, but we are not alone in this fight. We stand upon the shoulders of suffragettes who a hundred years ago won the right to vote for women. ... Amidst this moment of crisis, we can set our nation on the path to progress, but to do so we must vote. Remember when we vote, we rise."

Why it matters: The goal of Rock the Vote is to register more than 400,000 new young voters through a summer-long campaign.

The big picture: The two-hour event, called "We Vote. We Rise," will feature an array of women leaders, emerging artists and young influencers looking forward to the America of the next 100 years, and what can be achieved if every woman can vote.

  • Organizers aim to "channel the energy among young people around racial, economic, and health justice into one of the most powerful actions they can take: voting," according to a Rock the Vote statement.

Of note: The event features a conversation between "Dear White People" star Antoinette Robertson and Women's March organizer Tamika Mallory from Louisville, Kentucky, where she is organizing BreonnaCon around justice for Breonna Taylor, about the power of direct action and marching.

  • Reps. Val Demings (D-Fla.), Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) and Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) will also speak at the event, along with Democratic Mayors LaToya Cantrel, of New Orleans, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from Atlanta. While many of the political speakers are liberal, conservative pundit Tara Setmayer will also make an address.
  • The event is in partnership with the American Federation of Teachers, the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, Ignite, the Institute for Women's Policy, the League of Women Voters, March for Our Lives, March On, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, the National Women's Law Center, Period — The Menstrual Movement, She Should Run, Sisters Rising coalition, Supermajority, TIME’S UP, and Vote Run Lead.

What to expect: The "We Vote. We Rise" livestream starts Monday at 9 p.m. ET. To tune in, visit the Democracy Summer website, the Rock the Vote Facebook page or the group's YouTube site.


Rebecca Falconer
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha despite Wisconsin governor asking him not to

Combination images of President Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) asked President Trump in a letter Sunday to reconsider his planned trip to Kenosha this week following protest unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. But White House spokesperson Judd Deere told Axios the trip will go ahead.

The big picture: After Deere told reporters Saturday the president would "survey damage from recent riots," Evers told Trump he's concerned his presence "will only hinder our healing" and "delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 25,110,083 — Total deaths: 844,243— Total recoveries: 16,503,967Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 5,993,668 — Total deaths: 183,039 — Total recoveries: 2,153,539 — Total tests: 77,591,123Map.
  3. Politics: Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality — Team Biden eyes a trillion-dollar January stimulus if elected.
  4. Education: College reopening plans are crumbling across the country.
  5. Health: FDA commissioner says he's willing to fast-track coronavirus vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surge — Berlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
Rashaan Ayesh
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Portland mayor responds to Trump: "Support us or stay the hell out of the way"

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacted on Sunday to President Trump's tweets attacking Democratic officials in the wake of a fatal shooting Saturday night during clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, saying at a news conference, "I'd appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way."

Why it matters: Trump has made Portland, which has seen more than 90 consecutive days of Black Lives Matter protests, a target for his claims that Democratic leadership is allowing violent rioters and antifa to overrun cities. Wheeler last week rejected Trump's offer to send federal law enforcement in the city to help quell violent protests, leading the president to unleash a barrage of attacks on Twitter over the weekend.

