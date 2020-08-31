Female office-holders are joining are standing on the shoulders of suffragettes at a virtual Rock the Vote event celebrating a century of progress since the 19th Amendment passed, but demanding more action to achieve equality.

Driving the news: That's what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and other speakers will note at Monday's event. Pelosi will also celebrate "the most diverse caucus in history, over 60% women, people of color and LGBTQ."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) will in her speech note the "promise of equality remains hollow for far too many people of color who face the injustice of America's unaddressed, systemic racism."

"The challenges ahead of us are daunting, but we are not alone in this fight. We stand upon the shoulders of suffragettes who a hundred years ago won the right to vote for women. ... Amidst this moment of crisis, we can set our nation on the path to progress, but to do so we must vote. Remember when we vote, we rise."

Why it matters: The goal of Rock the Vote is to register more than 400,000 new young voters through a summer-long campaign.

The big picture: The two-hour event, called "We Vote. We Rise," will feature an array of women leaders, emerging artists and young influencers looking forward to the America of the next 100 years, and what can be achieved if every woman can vote.

Organizers aim to "channel the energy among young people around racial, economic, and health justice into one of the most powerful actions they can take: voting," according to a Rock the Vote statement.

Of note: The event features a conversation between "Dear White People" star Antoinette Robertson and Women's March organizer Tamika Mallory from Louisville, Kentucky, where she is organizing BreonnaCon around justice for Breonna Taylor, about the power of direct action and marching.

Reps. Val Demings (D-Fla.), Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) and Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) will also speak at the event, along with Democratic Mayors LaToya Cantrel, of New Orleans, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from Atlanta. While many of the political speakers are liberal, conservative pundit Tara Setmayer will also make an address.

The event is in partnership with the American Federation of Teachers, the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, Ignite, the Institute for Women's Policy, the League of Women Voters, March for Our Lives, March On, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, the National Women's Law Center, Period — The Menstrual Movement, She Should Run, Sisters Rising coalition, Supermajority, TIME’S UP, and Vote Run Lead.

What to expect: The "We Vote. We Rise" livestream starts Monday at 9 p.m. ET. To tune in, visit the Democracy Summer website, the Rock the Vote Facebook page or the group's YouTube site.





