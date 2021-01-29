Roblox postpones IPO over regulatory concerns

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Source: Denis Kopotun via YouTube
Roblox, a San Francisco-based gaming platform for kids and teens, has postponed its IPO due to regulatory concerns over how it recognizes revenue, according to Reuters.
Why it matters: Roblox is one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021, having recently raised private funding at a $29.5 billion valuation, but this is its second setback in as many months.
- This setback relates to revenue generated by selling the platform's virtual currency, Robux, and means that Roblox will need to reconfigure its accounting methods.
- It was initially delayed by concerns that a first-day "pop" would disadvantage employee shareholders who intended to sell into the listing.
The bottom line: "Players use Robux in the game to buy a mix of durable goods which last for a period of time and consumable goods which are used immediately. Roblox had looked to treat all the revenue the same and amortize it over the duration of its paying user accounts, which is around two years. The SEC wants Roblox to be more specific and recognize revenue on consumable products as they are consumed, while the durable services will still be recognized over the life of the Roblox user." — Joshua Franklin, Reuters