Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Interest in using Robinhood continues to drop off as the stock market roils and competition for traders grows fiercer.
Why it matters: The real test is yet to come for the company at the heart of the meme-stock frenzy in the first half of last year.
- Not only have legacy players like TDAmeritrade become more tech saavy, companies like PayPal and Revolut are also making it a part of their financial super apps, aimed at taking over the entire consumer's wallet.
Driving the news: Robinhood on Thursday reported that it had 17.3 million monthly active users in December 2021 — an 8% decrease from 18.9 million in September.
- Between the second and third quarter, Robinhood lost 11% (2.4 million) of its monthly active users.
- And while Robinhood has grown its active user base by nearly 50% from 11.7 million users since December 2020, the average revenue it makes per user decreased by 39% over the same period to $64 from $106.
What they're saying: "We expect that our growth will continue to come in waves with periods of both outsized and slower growth, much of it linked to product launches, geographic expansion and, of course, market factors," CEO Vlad Tenev told investors.
- The company said it plans to expand in 2022 by launching into international markets and offering tax-advantaged accounts, among other goals.
What to watch: The big picture question for impatient public market investors is: Will these product launches noticeably bolster revenue next year, or will results come in say 2023?
- The first six months of the year "are going to be difficult as they try to ramp up these new products," Nicholas Lucas, an associate on the FinTech Equity Research team at Mizuho, tells Axios.