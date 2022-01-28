Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Robinhood users disengage

Data: Company reports; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Interest in using Robinhood continues to drop off as the stock market roils and competition for traders grows fiercer.

Why it matters: The real test is yet to come for the company at the heart of the meme-stock frenzy in the first half of last year.

  • Not only have legacy players like TDAmeritrade become more tech saavy, companies like PayPal and Revolut are also making it a part of their financial super apps, aimed at taking over the entire consumer's wallet.

Driving the news: Robinhood on Thursday reported that it had 17.3 million monthly active users in December 2021 — an 8% decrease from 18.9 million in September.

  • Between the second and third quarter, Robinhood lost 11% (2.4 million) of its monthly active users.
  • And while Robinhood has grown its active user base by nearly 50% from 11.7 million users since December 2020, the average revenue it makes per user decreased by 39% over the same period to $64 from $106.

What they're saying: "We expect that our growth will continue to come in waves with periods of both outsized and slower growth, much of it linked to product launches, geographic expansion and, of course, market factors," CEO Vlad Tenev told investors.

  • The company said it plans to expand in 2022 by launching into international markets and offering tax-advantaged accounts, among other goals.

What to watch: The big picture question for impatient public market investors is: Will these product launches noticeably bolster revenue next year, or will results come in say 2023?

  • The first six months of the year "are going to be difficult as they try to ramp up these new products," Nicholas Lucas, an associate on the FinTech Equity Research team at Mizuho, tells Axios.

Dave Lawler
45 mins ago - World

Zelensky questions U.S. warnings of "imminent" invasion in Biden call

Biden and Zelensky at the White House last October. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a back-and-forth in their call this evening about just how "imminent" the threat of a Russian invasion might be, according to three sources briefed on the call.

Why it matters: Biden has said previously that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably "move in" to Ukraine, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday afternoon that "an invasion could come at any time."

Sarah Mucha
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats stiff Biden as poll numbers hit low point

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Democrats in swing states and vulnerable districts in this year's pivotal midterms are distancing themselves from President Biden on social media as his poll numbers hit their lowest point.

Why it matters: The digital distance is one sign of the concern candidates feel about a person they'd normally embrace. Incumbent presidents — including one who believes he needs to come to their hometowns to sell his message — would normally be political gold for candidates from the same party.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla delays Cybertruck until 2023

Tesla debuts the Cybertruck in Hawthorne, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla is at risk of falling behind on one of the most critical products in the American auto industry: pickups.

Why it matters: Pickups are the most profitable segment in the business and account for the first, second and third best-selling vehicles in the country. Without a serious pickup strategy, Tesla could miss out on a huge source of future income.

