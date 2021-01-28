Sign up for our daily briefing

Trading platforms curb trading on high-flying Reddit stocks

Major trading platforms including Robinhood, TDAmeritrade and Interactive Brokers are restricting — or cutting off entirely — trading on high-flying stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Why it matters: It limits access to the traders that have contributed to the wild Reddit-driven activity of the past few days — a phenomenon that has gripped Wall Street and the country.

Robinhood said it will only allow traders to close out their positions in stocks like GameStop, AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry and a slew of others that have been popular on Reddit boards, TikTok and other social media platforms, citing "recent volatility."

Interactive Brokers is cutting off options trading for these names and upping the requirements necessary to take long or short positions in these stocks.

  • What they're saying: "We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidation only. We will continue to monitor market conditions and may add or remove symbols as may be warranted," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

TDAmeritrade also limited trading for these stocks, while Charles Schwab (which owns TDAmeritrade) tightened margin requirements for trading.

Where it stands: Shares of GameStop jumped as much as 14% higher in early trading, while other hot meme stocks fell dramatically — including Bed Bath & Beyond (-18%), BlackBerry (-21%) and AMC (-26%).

  • A number of trading platforms also said they were experiencing device disruptions.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

GameStop leads another day of nostalgia trading

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

The best-performing stocks this week are brands familiar to anyone who used to hang out in malls as a kid in the mid-2000s.

Why it matters: Some stocks — GameStop foremost among them — have been on fire to the point that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the SEC are taking notice.

Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
Jan 27, 2021 - Economy & Business

Wall Street's own populist revolt

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

A popular rebellion, organized by the powerless against the powerful. It might have failed in Washington, but it certainly seems to be working on Wall Street.

Driving the news: The market value of GameStop closed at more than $10 billion on Tuesday, on record volume of more than $26 billion.

Axios
Jan 26, 2021 - Podcasts

Reddit is running Wall Street

Wall Street is locked in a battle of will between professional investors who live in Greenwich and amateur investors who congregate on Reddit. So far, the amateurs are winning, judging by increases in their chosen stocks, like GameStop and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper into what's really happening, the mechanics of stock "shorting" and what it means for the markets' future, with Axios chief financial correspondent Felix Salmon.