Dallas Fed chief says systemic racism drags down the U.S. economy

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that systemic racism is a constraint on economic growth, and that a more "inclusive" economy with equal opportunities will lead to faster workforce growth and higher productivity.

Why it matters: Protests in major cities around the United States were ignited by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but they have expanded beyond demonstrations against police brutality to include economic and educational injustices faced by people of color.

What they're saying: "We've made a big point and have been at the Dallas Fed, and across our entire Federal Reserve system, to help improve skills training, to improve educational attainment," Kaplan said.

  • "Because we strongly believe a more inclusive economy will lead to better growth. For years, blacks and Hispanics have had an elevated level of unemployment versus whites. That started to improve dramatically in the last few years. We've now taken a step back as a result of this [coronavirus] crisis."
  • "But a more inclusive economy where everyone has opportunity will mean faster workforce growth, faster productivity growth, and we'll grow faster. And so I think we're right to focus on this and bore in on this. It's in the interest of the U.S. The fastest-growing demographic groups are blacks and Hispanics. If they don't participate equally, then we're going to grow more slowly."

The big picture: So far, more black Americans have lost their jobs than white Americans as a result of the coronavirus-driven recession.

  • The virus has also disproportionately affected black Americans, who face a higher risk of contracting and dying from the coronavirus.
  • Goldman Sachs said that based on loan data, black American business owners have not received the same level relief from the Paycheck Protection Program as other businesses, primarily because they operate in low-income, underbanked communities.

Tulsa health director says he wishes Trump would postpone rally

A Trump rally in 2018. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart told Tulsa World in an interview that he wishes President Trump would postpone his campaign rally on June 20, citing a "significant increase" in coronavirus case trends that could put both the public and Trump himself at risk.

The big picture: Dart's concerns have been echoed by public health experts who say hosting large crowds in an indoor venue without a requirement for face masks could prove to be dangerous. Trump's campaign has informed attendees that the president cannot be held liable if they contract COVID-19.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 7,840,408— Total deaths: 431,236 — Total recoveries — 3,735,314Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,084,506 — Total deaths: 115,586 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. 2020 election: Infectious-disease expert warns of potential health risks at Trump rally.
  4. World: France and other EU countries reopen borders after 3-month coronavirus lockdown.
  5. Business: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow claims no one promised to release names of businesses that received PPP loans.
Tim Scott: Ending qualified immunity is a "poison pill" for Republicans

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that ending qualified immunity for police officers is "off the table" for Republicans, and that "any poison pill in legislation means we get nothing done." 

Why it matters: Ending “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that makes it all but impossible to successfully sue police officers, is one of several policy proposals that has gained traction on the left.

