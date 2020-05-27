1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Goldman Sachs: African American business owners have seen less relief from PPP

Axios' CEO Jim VandeHei and Margaret Anadu, head of Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group. Photo: Axios screenshot

The head of Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group says African American business owners have not had the same relief from the Paycheck Protection Program as other businesses.

What she's saying: Minority-owned businesses "are disproportionally operating in low-income communities and some of these underbanked areas where, per capita, they just don't have the same level of bank branches and bank infrastructure," Margaret Anadu said Wednesday at an Axios digital event.

The big picture: Anadu said Goldman Sachs loan data shows that African American business owners have not been able to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans at the same rate as other businesses.

  • Anadu noted a disparity in African American business owners who applied for the loan but were not approved.
  • She noted that the size of the business also affected the chances of receiving a loan. Businesses with more employees were more likely to be approved for a loan.
  • "I think, unfortunately, it's important to remember that a lot of those disparities, you know, they did not materialize overnight," Anadu said. "They're not specifically and only related to the pandemic we're currently in, but they really shine a light on the disparities that have been in these communities for a long time."

Editor's note: Goldman Sachs sponsored this Axios Event.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France's health ministry advised doctors on Wednesday that hydroxychloroquine "should not be prescribed" to coronavirus patients, citing a lack of evidence as to the drug's benefits.

By the numbers: More than 5.6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2.3 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.9 million tests).

Live updates: SpaceX to launch historic crewed mission for NASA

The Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon atop. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX will attempt to launch NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station today.

Why it matters: If all goes well, this launch — expected to happen at 4:33 p.m. ET — will mark the first time a private company has successfully launched people to orbit and the first crewed, orbital rocket launch from the U.S. in 9 years.

Follow along below for live coverage...

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California became the fourth state with at least 100,000 reported cases of the coronavirus, along with Illinois, New Jersey and New York.

By the numbers: More than 99,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus and over 1.6 million have tested positive in the U.S. Nearly 385,000 Americans have recovered and more than 14.9 million tests have been conducted.

