1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sneak peek: Robert Gates' new book discusses serving 8 presidents

Mike Allen, author of AM

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates — who played the unusual role of bridging the Bush and Obama administrations, and served eight presidents of both parties — is out Tuesday with "Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World" (Knopf).

The big picture: Gates argues that the U.S. should have withdrawn from Afghanistan in 2002, cyber has become the most powerful weapon in a nation's arsenal, and North Korea has no intention of ever giving up its nuclear weapons.

Why "Exercise of Power" matters, from Gates' prologue:

There are many studies and books on how the United States has applied its power since 1993 and should apply it in the future. Few of those authors, however, have actually had power and exercised it; only a handful have been firsthand witnesses to history making, and then nearly always under just one or two presidents.
The authors are mostly foreign policy mavens, historians, and political scientists who write from think tanks, universities, institutes, and other such perches. ...
I witnessed and participated in decision making under more presidents of both parties than any other contemporary senior official.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court's LGBTQ ruling may sideline Trump's health care rules

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling on LGBTQ nondiscrimination could sideline the Trump administration's new policies on health care and adoption.

Why it matters: The ruling's ripple effects will be felt immediately, and could ultimately derail regulations the administration had finalized just days ago.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - World

Zoom walks U.S.-China tightrope

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week, video conferencing company Zoom sought to reassure global users that it would no longer shutter accounts outside of mainland China at Beijing's behest. But Zoom's struggle to please two governments with radically different ideologies is only just beginning.

Why it matters: U.S. tech companies with a significant presence in China face penalties or even expulsion from the country if they don't abide by Chinese government requests, and severe censure from U.S. civil society and government officials if they do.

Alayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans prepare their opening bid on police reform

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Photo: Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are planning to unveil a police reform bill on Wednesday that will limit the use of chokeholds and offer federal funding for deescalation training, sources familiar with the draft bill tell Axios.

The big picture: Republicans are under increasing pressure to deliver tangible change in the wake of mass outrage over the death of George Floyd. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C), who has taken the lead on drafting the bill, and other members of the Senate GOP task force see the bill as a starting point for negotiations with House Democrats.

