RNC adds hundreds to field staff in key states

The RNC will announce Monday an eight-figure hiring wave — 300 more Trump Victory staff who'll deploy to target states by June 1, bringing the field staff to 1,100+.

Why it matters: The RNC says Trump Victory, the joint field effort between the party and the Trump campaign, has transitioned volunteers to digital organizing tools like "Trump Talk," which lets them phone bank from home.

RNC chief of staff Richard Walters: "These unprecedented efforts are building a political juggernaut that will deliver Republican victories up and down the ballot."

The party says Trump Victory teams made 10 million calls last week, an RNC record.