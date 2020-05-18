16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC adds hundreds to field staff in key states

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The RNC will announce Monday an eight-figure hiring wave — 300 more Trump Victory staff who'll deploy to target states by June 1, bringing the field staff to 1,100+. 

Why it matters: The RNC says Trump Victory, the joint field effort between the party and the Trump campaign, has transitioned volunteers to digital organizing tools like "Trump Talk," which lets them phone bank from home.

RNC chief of staff Richard Walters: "These unprecedented efforts are building a political juggernaut that will deliver Republican victories up and down the ballot."

The party says Trump Victory teams made 10 million calls last week, an RNC record.

  • The previous record was in 2018 — 7 million calls in the week before midterms.

The pandemic downturn might yield a new startup wave

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The American economy is in a dark period right now, but some in Silicon Valley are optimistic it could spawn a generation of startups whose founders are finally getting the nudge they needed to make the leap.

Why it matters: It may sound counterintuitive to launch new businesses in the middle of an economic crash, but it's worked during past downturns, and Silicon Valley's founders and investors remain willing, so far, to keep rolling the dice.

2 hours ago - Technology

Trump’s energy chief: Banks are "redlining" oil and gas investments

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Bank restrictions on the financing of oil and gas drilling in the Arctic are akin to past practices —known as redlining — of not loaning to communities of color, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Axios in an exclusive interview.

The big picture: A decades-long battle over Arctic drilling is suddenly escalating even as the world grapples with a pandemic. Five of America’s six biggest banks have recently announced they won’t finance oil and gas development in the Arctic, prompting conservative and industry backlash.

Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 4,730,323 — Total deaths: 315,482 — Total recoveries — 1,739,743Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,486,742 — Total deaths: 89,564 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the White House's real power doctor.
  4. Economy: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says U.S. economy may not experience a full recovery until a coronavirus vaccine is available — Mark Cuban calls for government to hire millions of contact tracers to stem unemployment
  5. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  6. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

