1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel gets tested for coronavirus after fever, flu-like symptoms

Orion Rummler

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel at CPAC 2019 on Feb. 28 in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel has been tested for the novel coronavirus after experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms, RNC communications director Michael Ahrens said in a statement on Saturday.

Driving the news: The announcement comes after President Trump told reporters on Saturday that he took a test for COVID-19 on Friday night and the results are currently pending in a lab.

Details: "As she awaits the results, out of an abundance of caution, we are contacting everyone the Chairwoman remembers coming into contact with in recent days. Upon the advice of doctors, she and her family are self-quarantining at home," Ahrens said.

  • McDaniel received treatment at a hospital in Michigan, per Ahrens' statement.

The big picture: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) self-quarantined this week after coming into contact with someone at CPAC 2020 who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

  • Reps. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said on Tuesday, in separate cases, that they would self-quarantine after coming in contact with confirmed cases in Washington, D.C.

The bottom line: COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly between people who are within six feet of each other and through coughing and sneezing, per the CDC. Spread of the virus may be possible before symptoms are apparent.

