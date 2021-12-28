Sign up for our daily briefing

Riot Games agrees to pay $100M in gender discrimination lawsuit

Rebecca Falconer

The Riot Games logo is displayed at a 2019 event in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games Inc. via Getty Images

Riot Games has agreed to settle a 2018 gender discrimination lawsuit for $100 million, the "League of Legends" giant and Californian agencies announced Monday evening.

By the numbers: Under the agreement, $80 million would be set aside for hundreds of current and former California employees who identify as women in the class-action lawsuit, according to statements by both parties.

  • An additional $20 million would go toward plaintiffs' legal fees.

Driving the news: Riot was accused of "systemic sex discrimination and harassment" and discrimination against women in hiring, assignments, and promotions," according to a statement from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), one of the parties involved in the suit.

  • The payment will resolve the suit and all claims will be made to a settlement fund before being distributed, pending court approval.

Why it matters: The announcement comes at a time of intense scrutiny for the video games industry, with the DFEH involved in another anti-discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

Flashback: Riot tried to settle the lawsuit in 2019 for $10 million, but the DFEH blocked the move as it sought more compensation.

What they're saying: DFEH director Kevin Kish said in the agency's statement that if approved by the court, the decree will "send the message that all industries in California, including the gaming industry, must provide equal pay and workplaces free from discrimination and harassment."

The other side: Riot said in an emailed statement that the company three years ago was "at the heart of what became a reckoning in our industry."

  • "While we're proud of how far we've come since 2018, we must also take responsibility for the past," the statement added.
  • "We hope that this settlement properly acknowledges those who had negative experiences at Riot and demonstrates our desire to lead by example in bringing more accountability and equality to the games industry."

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

2 Georgia poll workers sue Giuliani and OANN over election claims

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in New York City in June. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Two Georgia election workers allege in a defamation lawsuit filed Thursday that conservative network One America News Network and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani falsely claimed they committed ballot fraud over the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Ruby Freeman and daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss allege in the suit first obtained by Politico that the baseless public claims "led to an immediate onslaught of violent and racist threats and harassment" that left them "afraid to live normal lives."

Yacob Reyes
2 hours ago - Health

68 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said it is actively investigating or observing 68 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Omicron surge and storms disrupt air travel for 4th straight day

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Another 1,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Monday due to COVID-19 outbreaks among crews for a fourth straight day, with storms in the Pacific Northwest adding to the chaos, AP reports.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers have been affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruptions since Christmas Eve, with airlines including United blaming a "nationwide spike in Omicron cases" in recent days.

