Riot Games has agreed to settle a 2018 gender discrimination lawsuit for $100 million, the "League of Legends" giant and Californian agencies announced Monday evening.

By the numbers: Under the agreement, $80 million would be set aside for hundreds of current and former California employees who identify as women in the class-action lawsuit, according to statements by both parties.

An additional $20 million would go toward plaintiffs' legal fees.

Driving the news: Riot was accused of "systemic sex discrimination and harassment" and discrimination against women in hiring, assignments, and promotions," according to a statement from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), one of the parties involved in the suit.

The payment will resolve the suit and all claims will be made to a settlement fund before being distributed, pending court approval.

Why it matters: The announcement comes at a time of intense scrutiny for the video games industry, with the DFEH involved in another anti-discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

Flashback: Riot tried to settle the lawsuit in 2019 for $10 million, but the DFEH blocked the move as it sought more compensation.

What they're saying: DFEH director Kevin Kish said in the agency's statement that if approved by the court, the decree will "send the message that all industries in California, including the gaming industry, must provide equal pay and workplaces free from discrimination and harassment."

The other side: Riot said in an emailed statement that the company three years ago was "at the heart of what became a reckoning in our industry."