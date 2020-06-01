1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Ride-hailing and delivery services suspended in some cities during curfews

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ride-hailing and delivery companies Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Postmates suspended service in some cities at the request of local officials during this weekend's curfews amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people.

Why it matters: Curfews are stricter than shelter-in-place orders, which remain effective in several cities, and could be enforced more rigorously.

What they're saying: "Some cities have requested that we suspend operations completely while others want to ensure Uber is available for essential services," Uber said in a statement, adding that it has suspended service in Minneapolis, San Francisco, and downtown Los Angeles.

  • DoorDash, Lyft, and Postmates also confirmed to Axios that they suspended their services in compliance with local orders. Grubhub did not respond to an inquiry.

The big picture: These curfews are coming on top of ongoing shelter-in-place orders in much of the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Pandemic and protests can't stop the stock market

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

United States equities were on pace to open higher Monday following big gains in Asia and Europe and a risk-on bid in currency markets.

Why it matters: Stock markets could continue to rise despite an unprecedented global pandemic, violent protests over police violence in the U.S. not seen since the 1960s, and spiking tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
38 mins ago - Sports

The sports world speaks up about death of George Floyd

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. Screenshot: Jaylen Brown/Instagram

There was a time when a months-long sports absence would have silenced athletes, leaving them without a platform to reach fans or make their voices heard.

Why it matters: But now that athletes boast massive social media followings and no longer need live game broadcasts or media outlets to reach millions, they're speaking out en masse amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people — delivering messages of frustration and unity, despite their leagues not currently operating.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
3 hours ago - Technology

The technology of witnessing brutality

Charging Alabama state troopers pass by fallen demonstrators in Selma on March 7, 1965. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

The ways Americans capture and share records of racist violence and police misconduct keep changing, but the pain of the underlying injustices they chronicle remains a stubborn constant.

Driving the news: After George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked wide protests, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Thank God a young person had a camera to video it."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow