Ride-hailing and delivery services suspended in some cities during curfews

Ride-hailing and delivery companies Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Postmates suspended service in some cities at the request of local officials during this weekend's curfews amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people.

Why it matters: Curfews are stricter than shelter-in-place orders, which remain effective in several cities, and could be enforced more rigorously.

What they're saying: "Some cities have requested that we suspend operations completely while others want to ensure Uber is available for essential services," Uber said in a statement, adding that it has suspended service in Minneapolis, San Francisco, and downtown Los Angeles.

DoorDash, Lyft, and Postmates also confirmed to Axios that they suspended their services in compliance with local orders. Grubhub did not respond to an inquiry.

The big picture: These curfews are coming on top of ongoing shelter-in-place orders in much of the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.