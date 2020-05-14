3 mins ago - Health

Ousted vaccine chief: I was told my pandemic warnings were "causing a commotion"

Rick Bright, who was removed from his position as head of a top vaccine agency last month, testified Thursday that he was cut out of his meetings and told his repeated warnings about the Trump administration's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus were "causing a commotion" in January and February.

The big picture: The former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) said there were "critical steps" that the Trump administration failed to take early on, including securing viral samples from China and ramping up production of the country's stockpile of medical supplies.

  • In his opening statement, Bright testified that the "window of opportunity" is closing and that the U.S. could face the "darkest winter in modern history" if it doesn't develop a national coordinated response
  • Bright was ousted from his position in April, which he claimed was a result of a leadership clash within the Department of Health and Human Services over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine — an unproven drug heavily touted by President Trump — to treat the coronavirus.

What he's saying: In late January, Bright said he pointed to several opportunities within the administration to respond to the looming pandemic, like coming up with a plan to acquire doses of the drug remdisivir and increase production of personal protective equipment.

  • His warnings, he said, "were not responded to with action. ... There was no action taken on the urgency to come up with a plan for acquisition of limited doses of remdisivir, nor distribute those limited doses of remdisivir once we had scientific data to help those infected with the virus."
  • "I was told that my urgings were causing a commotion and I was removed from those meetings."

The other side: Republicans on the subcommittee have questioned the rushed nature of Bright's appearance Thursday, arguing that his whistleblower complaint should have first been investigated by the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee before his testimony.

Go deeper: Read the whistleblower complaint

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic caused almost 600,000 Australians to lose their jobs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, noting the record 6.2% jobless rate was "shocking" but "not unanticipated." Australia projects the rate will rise to 10% in Q2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 297,000 worldwide as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health

The brave new world of digital coronavirus screening

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Employers emerging from lockdown are looking to new COVID-19 screening tools to help workers get back on the job.

Why it matters: Neither employees nor customers are likely to return to businesses if they fear infection, so there needs to be some way to separate the sick from the well. But many new screening services are untested, and could open the door to intrusive health surveillance.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Technology

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump is pushing for schools to reopen, despite Anthony Fauci's warning that the proposal is "not an acceptable answer."

What's happening: America's K-12 is debating "Saturday school" and "summer school" options for students, while imposing a huge burden on teachers who will be on the front lines of getting kids back up to speed in the fall.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health