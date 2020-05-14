Rick Bright, who was removed from his position as head of a top vaccine agency last month, testified Thursday that he was cut out of his meetings and told his repeated warnings about the Trump administration's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus were "causing a commotion" in January and February.

The big picture: The former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) said there were "critical steps" that the Trump administration failed to take early on, including securing viral samples from China and ramping up production of the country's stockpile of medical supplies.

In his opening statement, Bright testified that the "window of opportunity" is closing and that the U.S. could face the "darkest winter in modern history" if it doesn't develop a national coordinated response

Bright was ousted from his position in April, which he claimed was a result of a leadership clash within the Department of Health and Human Services over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine — an unproven drug heavily touted by President Trump — to treat the coronavirus.

What he's saying: In late January, Bright said he pointed to several opportunities within the administration to respond to the looming pandemic, like coming up with a plan to acquire doses of the drug remdisivir and increase production of personal protective equipment.

His warnings, he said, "were not responded to with action. ... There was no action taken on the urgency to come up with a plan for acquisition of limited doses of remdisivir, nor distribute those limited doses of remdisivir once we had scientific data to help those infected with the virus."

"I was told that my urgings were causing a commotion and I was removed from those meetings."

The other side: Republicans on the subcommittee have questioned the rushed nature of Bright's appearance Thursday, arguing that his whistleblower complaint should have first been investigated by the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee before his testimony.

